Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 29851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

