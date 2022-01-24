BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Market Cap of $58.46 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for $10.76 or 0.00029557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $58.46 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006184 BTC.

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,434,656 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

