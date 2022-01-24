Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Barnes Group worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 342.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 140,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE B opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

