Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

ABX stock opened at C$24.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.