Bata Market Capitalization Tops $100,290.42 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $100,290.42 and approximately $170.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

