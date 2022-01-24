Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,330.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $463,464.76 and $2,330.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

