Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.69) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 467.67 ($6.38).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 494.30 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.54. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.50 ($6.82).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

