Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.02. 368,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,517,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $200,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $968,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.