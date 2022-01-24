Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00168855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00359027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00061064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

