Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.27% of Belden worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.