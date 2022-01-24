BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Up 4.2%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 11,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 641,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

