Belt 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars.

