Belt Finance Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $251,390.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.