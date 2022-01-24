Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 12.5%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 19,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 570,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $5,348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.