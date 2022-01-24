BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.50 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $836,227.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006162 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.