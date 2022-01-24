Berenberg Bank Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 760

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.96) to GBX 760 ($10.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s previous close.

LRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.71).

LRE opened at GBX 522 ($7.12) on Friday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.22.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,383.95). Also, insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,135.63). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

