Berenberg Bank Increases J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 285

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.16) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.88).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.41. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

