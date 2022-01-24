Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

BRY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.61 on Monday. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. CarVal Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

