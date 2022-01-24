Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

