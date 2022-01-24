Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.