Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

