Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.99

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.99 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 53796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

