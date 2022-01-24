BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($51.67) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($51.27). Approximately 51,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,780 ($51.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,772.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,611.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

About BH Macro (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

