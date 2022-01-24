BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $620.50.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $64.97 on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

