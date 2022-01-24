BIDR (BIDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.68 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.58 million and $60.68 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

