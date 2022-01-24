BiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BiFi has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $44,889.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00170629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00352672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

