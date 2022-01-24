Binamon (BMON) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.62 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $1.62 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

