Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $47,493.68 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.88 or 0.06628068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.88 or 0.99792569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.