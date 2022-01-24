Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

