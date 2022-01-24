Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 116747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

