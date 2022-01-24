Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.70 ($48.52) and last traded at €42.80 ($48.64). Approximately 2,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.90 ($48.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.83 million and a P/E ratio of -59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.97 and its 200 day moving average is €40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.36.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.