Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.42

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 966378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.