Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $504.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,601,458 coins and its circulating supply is 23,436,521 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

