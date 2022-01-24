BitBall Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $15,030.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00097597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,039.95 or 1.00073840 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00423939 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

