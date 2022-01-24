Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $84,050.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,373,611 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

