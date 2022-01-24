Bitcoin Atom Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

