Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $27.70 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $485.06 million and approximately $22.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $27.70 or 0.00076904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00253318 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00091228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.