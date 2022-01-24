Bitcoin SV Price Hits $93.24 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $432.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $93.24 or 0.00256412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,362.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00799251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017938 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,960,789 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

