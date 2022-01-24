BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $384,262.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $384,262.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00252096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00077891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002755 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,792,139,887 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.