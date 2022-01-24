BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $888.22 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $888.22 million and $101.55 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00049250 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.14 or 0.06662241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,258.91 or 1.00228645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006467 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

