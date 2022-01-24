Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 15.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s share price dropped 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 127,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,355,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

BITF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million and a P/E ratio of -309.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.