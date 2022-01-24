BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.66 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $3.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005977 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004206 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002159 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

