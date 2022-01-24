BitTube 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,890.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 11% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $874,735.32 and $1,890.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00406310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 333,616,446 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

