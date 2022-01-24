BitWhite Market Capitalization Tops $88,119.17 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $88,119.17 and approximately $34,689.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

