BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $681.64 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.