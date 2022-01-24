BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.84

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 2869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $7,394,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.