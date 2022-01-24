BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,870 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $128,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $60.52 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

