BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.53

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.53 and last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 1515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

