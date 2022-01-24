BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.92% of Phreesia worth $374,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $833,110. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.