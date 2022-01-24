BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.56% of Trinseo worth $347,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $53.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

